Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: TSBIE IPE 1st, 2nd Year results to be out on April 11, here’s when to check

TGBIE, TSBIE Inter results 2026 Live: Know the passing marks here. (Image taken from the official website)

TSBIE Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: The Telangana Board (TGBIE) is set to declare the TS Inter 1st and 2nd results on Saturday, April 11. As per Board data, an estimated 9.9 lakh students of Intermediate 1st and 2nd year have appeared, and are awaiting the TSBIE Inter results. Once announced, students who appeared in the Telangana Board Class 1st and 2nd exams 2026 will be able to check their results on the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

In addition to the official website, students will also be able to access their Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year results and pass status on the IE Education portal.

Story continues below this ad The TGBIE conducted the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 from February 26 to March 18 across the state. The exams were held in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon. As per board data estimates, nearly , making it one of the largest state board examinations in the country. Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Date and Time Announced Meanwhile, students who are unable to clear one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations. In the previous session, results were announced on April 22. A total of 71.27% candidates had passed. Subsequently, the supplementary exams were held from May 22 to May 29 in pen-and-paper mode, and the results were declared on June 16. Live Updates Apr 10, 2026 03:11 PM IST Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: Official websites to check marks memo online Once released, TS Inter results 2026 will be available on official portals including tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Students will need to enter their hall ticket number to access their marks memo. The online marks memo will serve as a provisional document until original certificates are issued by institutions. Apr 10, 2026 03:08 PM IST Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: Official websites to check marks memo online Once released, TS Inter results 2026 will be available on official portals including tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Students will need to enter their hall ticket number to access their marks memo. The online marks memo will serve as a provisional document until original certificates are issued by institutions. Apr 10, 2026 03:08 PM IST TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026 LIVE: Results expected on April 11 based on past release pattern Telangana Intermediate results have historically been declared in April, and the 2026 cycle is expected to follow a similar timeline. While the board has not officially announced the exact time, however sources have indicated that the results will be out on April 11. Apr 10, 2026 03:07 PM IST TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026 LIVE: Over 9 lakh students appeared in Intermediate exams this year More than 9 lakh students appeared for Telangana Intermediate examinations 2026 across first and second year combined. The exams were conducted across multiple centres in the state under strict supervision. The large number of candidates is expected to result in heavy traffic on official websites once results are announced. Apr 10, 2026 03:07 PM IST TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026 LIVE: Evaluation process nearing completion across centres The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has nearly completed the evaluation of answer scripts for both 1st and 2nd year exams. The checking process began shortly after the exams concluded in March. Officials indicate that tabulation of marks and final verification stages are underway before uploading results on official portals. TS IPE results are released in April every year. Candidates are required to enter their hall ticket number to download their marks memo. As with previous years, the online marksheet will be provisional, and original certificates will be issued by schools later.

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