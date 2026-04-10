Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Date and Time: TGBIE to announce 1st, 2nd Year results this date

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will be declaring the 1st and 2nd Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) board exam results on April 11. Students can check the TGBIE Board Inter results 2026 on its official website – tgbie.cgg.gov.in. Additionally, students can check their TGBIE result and pass status on the IE Education portal.

The TGBIE Public Examinations for March 2026 were conducted from February 26 to March 18 across the state. As per data shared by the Board, around 9.9 lakh students across the state are set to appear for their Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE). The TS Inter examination was conducted between 9 am and 12 noon.