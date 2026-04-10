Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Date and Time: TGBIE to announce 1st, 2nd Year results this date

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will be declaring the 1st and 2nd Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) board exam results on April 11. Students can check the TGBIE Board Inter results 2026 on its official website – tgbie.cgg.gov.in. Additionally, students can check their TGBIE result and pass status on the IE Education portal.
The TGBIE Public Examinations for March 2026 were conducted from February 26 to March 18 across the state. As per data shared by the Board, around 9.9 lakh students across the state are set to appear for their Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE). The TS Inter examination was conducted between 9 am and 12 noon.
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is set to announce the results of the 1st and 2nd Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) on April 11. Once released, students will be able to access their TGBIE Inter Results 2026 on the official website — tgbie.cgg.gov.in. The results, along with pass status, will also be available on the IE Education portal.
Last year, the TS Inter 2nd year results were declared on April 22, 2025, at 12 PM. The total pass percentage for TSBIE 2nd year results 2025 stood at 71.27 per cent. The TS Inter 2nd year supplementary exams were conducted from May 22 to 29, 2025, in pen-paper mode. The Telangana board Inter supplementary result 2025 was released on June 16, 2025, at 12 noon. Last year, TS Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) were conducted between March 6 and March 25.
In 2024, the results of class 12 board exams were declared on April 24. A total of 9,81,000 students appeared for the IPE exams. The overall pass percentage in the TS inter 2nd year exams was 64.19 per cent. In the TS intermediate exams 2023, a total of 4,65,478 appeared for the intermediate second exams. Out of which, 2,95,550 passed. The 2023 TSBIE results were declared on May 9. The pass percentage in 2023 was 63.49%.
The TS class 12 board examinations in 2022 were declared on June 28. The pass percentage in 2022 was 67.16.