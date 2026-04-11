Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Date and Time: TGBIE declaring IPE results on April 12

TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Results 2026: The Telangana board 1st and 2nd Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) board exam results will be declared on April 12. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will announce the IPE results at 11 am. Once declared, students can check and access the marks memo on the official websites at tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. K. Keshava Rao, advisor to the Telangana Government (Public Affairs), along with Yogita Rana, IAS, secretary to the Telangana Government’s Education Department and vice-chairperson of the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, will be declaring the TGBIE result from Hyderabad office.

TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026 Live Updates

The TGBIE March 2026 IPE exams were held in February and March between February 26 and March 18 across the state. As per data shared by the Board, around 9.9 lakh students across the state appeared for the exams in first and second year. The TS Inter examination took place from 9 am and 12 noon.

Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Date and Time

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is set to announce the results of the 1st and 2nd Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) on April 12. Once released, students will be able to access their TGBIE Inter Results 2026 on the official website — tgbie.cgg.gov.in. Also, students can check their TGBIE result and pass status on the IE Education portal.

Last year, the TS Inter results for both classes were published on April 22, 2025, at 12 PM. The TS Inter supplementary exams for both years took place from May 22 to 29. The Telangana board Inter supplementary result 2025 was released on June 16, 2025, at 12 noon. Last year, TS Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) were conducted between March 6 and March 25.

In 2024, the results were declared on April 24 by the board for both the years. The 2023 TSBIE results were declared on May 9. The TS examinations result in 2022 were declared on June 28.