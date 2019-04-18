Telangana TS Inter results 2019: Government colleges witnesses poor performance, girls outshine boys again

TS Inter results 2019: The Telangana intermediate results were declared on Thursday, April 18, and this year too, the girls have outperformed boys in both first and the second year results. The pass percentage of the girls in the first year is 62.2 per cent, while the boys secured a pass per cent of 53.15. Similarly, in the second year too, the girls scored 71.5 per cent and the boys are at 58.2 per cent.

The government colleges in the state have witnessed a poor pass percentage, with only 46.1 per cent students passed in the first year. The private colleges fair in both first and second year results, witnessed a pass percentage of 65 per cent in the second year, and 63.4 per cent in the first year.

Among the districts, the Medchal district topped in intermediate examinations followed by Ranga Redsy. Medak district has shown the poorest performance. Among the colleges, the first year model colleges have secured 55.5 per cent pass percentage, while 65 per cent in the second year. Aided colleges scored 43.5 per cent in the first year, while 50.17 per cent in the second year.

The results are available at the above mentioned official websites — tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in, apart from it, the students can check the results through the websites examresults.net and manabadi.com. Students can download their scorecards from the official websites, bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net and manabadi.com.

The candidates can also check their score at the state government’s mobile application – ‘T App Folio’.

College-wise TS Inter result 2019 data

1. Private college 1st yr – 63.4%, 2nd year – 65%

2. Aided colleges 1st yr- 43.5%, 2nd year – 50.17%

3. Social Welfare 1st yr – 76.1%, 2nd year – 86.8%

4. Tribal Welfare 1st yr – 70.6%m 2nd year – 81.6%

5. Model colleges 1st yr-55.5%, 2nd year – 65%

To clear the exams, the students need to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate. Last year, the Telangana intermediate second year result was declared on April 15, while the 1st year result was announced on April 16, 2019.