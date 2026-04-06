TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026 Date: Marks-memo for over 9 lakh students likely by April second week

TSBIE Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026 Date: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the Intermediate First and Second Year results around April 10, as per local media reports. While the board is yet to officially confirm the TS Inter result date and time, sources indicate that the evaluation process is in its final stages, pointing to a second week of April release timeline. Once declared, the TSBIE Inter results will be made available on the official websites at tgbie.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The TS IPE results will be available at education.indianexpress.com. Click here for more updates.

This year, the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) were conducted across February and March, with First Year exams held from February 25 to March 17 and Second Year exams from February 26 to March 18.

A total of over 9 lakh students appeared for the exams, including nearly 4 lakh First Year and 5 lakh Second Year candidates, making it one of the largest state board evaluations in the country.

Steps to check TSBIE Inter Results 2026

Step 1: Visit the official websites at tgbie.in or results.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “TS Inter 1st Year Result 2026” or “2nd Year Result 2026”

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result

Step 5: Download and save the marks memo for future reference

Students will be able to access their subject-wise marks, grades, and overall qualifying status by logging in with their hall ticket number. Following the online result declaration, provisional marksheets can be downloaded for immediate reference, while original marks memos will be distributed later through respective institutes.

Story continues below this ad

After the results are announced, students who are not satisfied with their scores will have the option to apply for recounting or re-verification within the stipulated timeline set by the board. Additionally, those who fail to secure passing marks will be eligible to appear for supplementary examinations, details of which are typically released soon after the main results.