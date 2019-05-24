Telangana TS EdCET 2019: Admit card released, how to download via website

Telangana TS EdCET 2019: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the admit card for the Telangana TS EdCET 2019. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card through the official website- edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Advertising

TS EdCET exam was conducted for admission to two-year regular BEd course at various colleges across Telangana for the academic term of 2019-20. The test was conducted for five subjects mathematics, physical science, biological science, social studies and English.

TS EdCET 2019: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website- edcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, the result of the TS ICET exam was declared on June 13. The first position has been obtained by Sathya Adithya Thati from Hyderabad, by securing 164.28 marks. At the second position is Y Sai Sandeep, followed by G Naveen Kumar at the third rank. The pass percentage stands at 90.25.