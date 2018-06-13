Telangana TS EdCET 2018: Results declared, check at edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET 2018: A total of 32,330 students appeared for the exam, out of which 30,606 qualified drafting a pass percentage of 94.67 TS EdCET 2018: A total of 32,330 students appeared for the exam, out of which 30,606 qualified drafting a pass percentage of 94.67

TS EdCET 2018: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the results for the Telangana TS EdCET 2018 on June 13, 2018. A total of 32,330 students appeared for the exam, out of which 30,606 qualified drafting a pass percentage of 94.67. Sucharika P topped in Maths with 106 marks, while T Vinay Kumar topped in English with 122 marks. All those students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EdCET 2018: How to check result

Step 1: Go to the official website for TS EdCET (edcet.tsche.ac.in).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result tab

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your hall ticket number

Step 4: Download the result and if needed, take a print out

The result of TS ICET exam was also declared today, June 13. All the students who have appeared for the exams can check the results through the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in. The exam was conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal and a total of 61,439 students had appeared for the examination this year that was conducted on May 23 and 24 at 60 centers across the state of Telangana.

The first position has been obtained by Sathya Adithya Thati from Hyderabad, by securing 164.28 marks. At the second position is Y Sai Sandeep, followed by G Naveen Kumar at the third rank. The pass percentage stands at 90.25. Institutes will now release the cut-off marks. The schedule for counselling will also be released soon.

TS EdCET 2018

TS EdCET exam was conducted for admission to two-year regular BEd course at various colleges across Telangana for the academic term of 2018-19. The test was conducted for five subjects mathematics, physical science, biological science, social studies and English.

