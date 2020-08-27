Telangana TS ECET admit card 2020 released, check direct link

The admit card is available to download at the websites- tsche.ac.in, ecet.tsche.ac.in

Telangana TS ECET admit card 2020: The admit card for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entance Test, TS ECET has been released. The candidates can download the admit card through the websites- tsche.ac.in, ecet.tsche.ac.in. The common entrance test will be held on August 31, after it was postponed on several occasions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates are required to report to the test centre by 8.30 am for the morning session and 1.30 pm for the evening session on the day of the examination as the candidates have to undergo the registration process at the test centre which includes taking their photograph, capturing of fingerprint etc. Due to the pandemic, there will be staggered entry and hence students will have to report much earlier. The detailed instructions are available in the admit card.

TS ECET admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the hall ticket link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Step 6: Download, and take a print out for future reference.

Meanwhile, the application process for EAMCET is still on, and the exam is scheduled to be held on September 9. The online window to apply at eamcet.tsche.ac.in will be closed on August 31.

The entrance examination is being conducted for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy. The state CET cell has already released the syllabus and marking scheme for the same through a notification. For all updates and notices for the CET examination, students must check only the official website.

