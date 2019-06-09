TS EAMCET result 2019 declared: Steps to download score, how is rank calculated?

TS EAMCET result 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the result for TS Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test commonly known as TS EAMCET 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their rank cards from eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Advertising

Over 1.31 lakh students had appeared for the entrance exam conducted from May 3 to May 9, 2019. Those who clear the same are eligible to apply for admission to undergraduate admissions at Telangana-based colleges.

Read| Why was TS EAMCET result 2019 delayed?

TS EAMCET result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download rank card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number, hall ticket, and date of birth

Step 5: Result will appear

TS EAMCET calculates rank by totalling marks obtained by candidates in class 12 board exams and the entrance test. The board exams are given 25 per cent weightage and 72 per cent weightage is given to entrance test.