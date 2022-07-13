Telangana EAMCET 2022 postponed for agriculture stream due to heavy rains

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 for the agriculture stream has been postponed today. The entrance test was scheduled to be held on July 14 and 15. Due to the heavy rainfall in the state for the next three days, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) took this decision. The rescheduled dates would be announced later, the TSCHE said in a press release.

However, the TS EAMCET-2022 for the engineering stream will be conducted as per the schedule — between July 18 and July 20. The entrance test is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into various professional courses offered by the university or private colleges in the state.

As per reports, a total of 1,71,945 students have registered for engineering, 94,150 for agriculture and medical, 350 applied for both. As many as 2,66,445 candidates have applied this year.

This week, TS ECET was also postponed due to the holidays declared by the state government in view of the torrential rains. No new dates have been announced yet. In view of rains across Telangana, the state government had declared holidays for all educational institutions from Monday to Wednesday.