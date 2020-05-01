Telangana TS EAMCET 2020 postponed, application deadline extended

Interested candidates can apply till May 15. Representational image/ file Interested candidates can apply till May 15. Representational image/ file

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the application submission deadline for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET). Interested candidates can apply through the website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in till May 15, 2020.

The last date for the other entrance exams- ECET, PGECET, ICET, PECET, LAWCET, PGLCET, and EdCET have been extended till May 15, 2020.

The EAMCET was earlier scheduled to be conducted from May 4, but now it has been postponed, and the dates of the examinations will be notified after lockdown. TS EAMCET will be held in two sessions. Forenoon session will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and afternoon from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Among all those who have qualified the exam, a merit list will be created. In the merit list, 75 per cent weightage will be given to TS EAMCET and 25 per cent to marks obtained in relevant group subjects namely mathematics or biology, physics, chemistry of the qualifying examination.

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 800 for E or A and M exam while those who have to appear for both exams will have to pay Rs 1600. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 400 for one and Rs 800 for both exams.

This year, the exam will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNUTH), Hyderabad.

