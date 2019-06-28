Telangana TSBIE Inter supplementary result 2019: Date and time updates

TS board Inter supplementary result 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TBSIE) will announce the results of intermediate supplementary examination in the first week of July. “The results of the inter supplementary examination will be announced by Sunday, July 7, 2019. The students can check the result through the website bie.telangana.gov.in,” the official from the board mentioned.

Advertising

The supplementary examination was concluded on May 27, 2019. The practical examinations were conducted from May 28 to May 31, 2019.

Telangana TS Inter exam re-evaluation results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website bie.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

VIDEO | What to do if you scored less than 80% in board exams

Advertising

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

TS Inter re-evaluation results 2019: Websites to check

The students who had appeared in the exams can check their results through the official websites – bie.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.com, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.cgg.gov.in, vidyatoday.in, examresults.net, vidyavision.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, and results.shiksha.

TS Inter re-evaluation results via SMS

The candidates can check the results of TS SSC examination via SMS by typing TS 12 Roll Number to 56263

To clear the exams students need to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate. Around 9 lakh students appeared in the intermediate examinations that were concluded on March 18, 2019.