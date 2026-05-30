Telangana TOSS SSC, Inter results 2026 Out: How to check and download scorecards

Telangana TOSS SSC Inter, results: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has declared the results of the SSC (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) Public Examination today, on May 30, 2026, on their official website. The results was declared on telanganaopenschool.org. Candidates can check their results from the website.
The exam was conducted between April 20 to April 27. The exam was held in two shifts. For SSC, class 10 the exam started with English in the first shift and Indian Culture and Heritage in the second shift. While for class 12, the exam also began with the English paper in shift one and sociology in shift two. The practical exam for class 12 was conducted between April 28 to May 5, 2026.
Candidates should note that the TOSS exam results, which are available online, are provisional. They have to collect their actual marksheet from the respective schools once it is available. While collecting the marksheets, candidates are advised to check their details mentioned on them.
To check the marksheet of Telangana TOSS SSC, Intermediate exams candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1- Go to the official website at telanganaopenschool.org.
Step 2- On the homepage, click on the results tab.
Step 3- Click on the link of ‘TOSS SSC (Class 10)/ Intermediate (Class 12) Public Examination results 2026’ as applicable.
Step 4- Enter the login details.
Step 5- Click submit.
Step 6- Download and save the scorecards for future reference.
Students are advised to take a printout of the marksheet after downloading, as they will need it, till the actual results are provided by the school. They should also verify the following things at the scorecards: candidate’s name, roll number, stream (for class 12), marks acheived, and status of the results.
Previous year, the results were declared on June 7. The exam was held between April 20 to May 26, with the practicals conducted between April 26 to May 3. In 2024, the results for SSC, Inter exams were published on June 13.