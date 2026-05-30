Telangana TOSS SSC, Inter results 2026 Out: How to check and download scorecards

Telangana TOSS SSC Inter, results: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has declared the results of the SSC (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) Public Examination today, on May 30, 2026, on their official website. The results was declared on telanganaopenschool.org. Candidates can check their results from the website.

The exam was conducted between April 20 to April 27. The exam was held in two shifts. For SSC, class 10 the exam started with English in the first shift and Indian Culture and Heritage in the second shift. While for class 12, the exam also began with the English paper in shift one and sociology in shift two. The practical exam for class 12 was conducted between April 28 to May 5, 2026.