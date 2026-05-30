Telangana TOSS Inter, SSC Results 2026 Today: When and where will it be out?

TOSS SSC, Inter Result 2026: When and where to check? (Screengrab from official website)

TOSS Inter, SSC Results 2026: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) will announce the SSC (Class 10th) and Intermediate (Class 12th) Public Examination results 2026 today, May 30. Candidates who appeared for the examinations will be able to access their marks online after the official declaration.

When will TOSS SSC, Inter results be out?

According to the official notification, the results will be declared by Dr E. Nicolas, IAS, at the Directorate of School Education (DSE) Conference Hall in Hyderabad at 2:30 pm on May 30, 2026. Following the announcement, the online result link is expected to be activated for students to check their scores and download their marks memos.

Where to check TOSS SSC, Inter results?

Once released, students can check their TOSS SSC and Intermediate results on the official website at telanganaopenschool.org. Candidates will need their hall ticket details to access the scorecards. The online marks memo will contain subject-wise marks, total marks, grades, and the qualifying status of the candidate.