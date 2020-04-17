Telangana govt to conduct free digital classes for EAMCET, NEET, JEE Main

The candidates can access the online video classes through the website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Representational image/ gettyimages.in The candidates can access the online video classes through the website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Taking note of the coronavirus lockdown effect, the Education Department, Telangana is organising free online video classes for students appearing for JEE Main, NEET and EAMCET. The candidates can access the online video classes through the website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

“It is proposed to conduct online daily, weekend, and grand tests for EAMCET, NEET, IIT-JEE in both English and Telugu medium free of cost to all the students of govt junior colleges, and any other students with the help of CloudEz private limited,” the release read.

The examination will be held from April 20 onwards. The tests comprise 40 questions and cumulative and grand tests comprise 160 questions as final exam online model.

The exam will be open to students for 36 hours (6 am to 6 pm). The remaining schedule will be released after May 4, 2020.

The students can register for free online exams through the website- tscie.rankr.io. “The user id and password will be sent to the registered mobile. Using this, student can write exam by login to tscie.rankr.io,” the notification mentioned.

