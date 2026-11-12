Telangana to do away with intermediate colleges, bring Classes 11, 12 into schools

Schools with integrated Classes 11 and 12, instead of separate intermediate colleges — that is the shift Telangana is set to make from the next academic year, with the Revanth Reddy government announcing a major overhaul of the state’s existing education system.

Announcing the decision on Wednesday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the government would introduce Classes 11 and 12 in schools from the next academic year, effectively bringing intermediate education under the school education system.

According to the chief minister, who held a review meeting of the education department on November 11, the school education system will be divided into primary education (kindergarten to Class 4), secondary education (Classes 5-8), and senior secondary education (Classes 9-12). The CM said the state would introduce reforms in the education sector while keeping in mind the primary goal of students’ welfare.