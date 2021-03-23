Telangana to close down all educational institutes in view of Covid-19 surge

The government has taken a decision to close all educational institutions in the state from March 24 as a precautionary measure at the request of parents. (File photo)

The Telangana government has decided to temporarily close down all schools and educational institutions across the state, starting Wednesday, in view of rising cases of Covid-19, state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced Tuesday.

The decision applies to all hostels, gurukul schools, government and private educational institutions in the state, except medical colleges. Online classes, however, will continue as usual.

After a thorough review of the prevailing situation and keeping in mind the health of students as well as teachers, the government has taken a decision to close all educational institutions in the state from March 24 as a precautionary measure at the request of parents, she said.

She recalled that governments of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh have already closed their educational institutions. She said there is concern among parents as the number of cases have started rising in the state.

The minister urged all to cooperate with the authorities and adhere to Covid-appropriate precautions like wearing masks, maintaining social distance and personal hygiene.

In the last few days, a number of Covid19 clusters had emerged in residential schools and hostels, evoking a discussion on closure of educational institutions in prevailing conditions.

With Monday’s 412 fresh Covid cases, Telangana has 3,151 people currently under treatment for the virus. The cumulative caseload for Telangana stands at 3,03,867. As many as 1,674 persons have succumbed to the disease so far.

Greater Hyderabad continues to top the chart and crossed the 100-figure mark in terms of positive cases for the first time in several weeks on Monday.