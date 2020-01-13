Telangana: Students, teachers to teach coding at 18 government schools

The program was a joint initiative of the Department of Education and the Department of IT, E&C and Telangana Information Technology Association. (Express photo) The program was a joint initiative of the Department of Education and the Department of IT, E&C and Telangana Information Technology Association. (Express photo)

After successfully completing a six-day pilot training program on introduction of coding skills at the school level, as many as 36 students and 18 teachers from 18 government schools in Telangana are now ready to teach coding to select students in their respective schools in Atmakur and Amarchintha mandals of Wanaparthy district.

The program was a joint initiative of the Department of Education and the Department of IT, E&C and Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA).

These participants represent the ‘innovation clubs’ at their respective schools. One teacher and two students, one each from Class VIII and IX from these clubs are trained now in coding. These resource persons, who are termed as ‘Telangana Early Coders’, will turn mentors to teach coding to select students at their respective schools from January 17. The training will go on for two weeks.

During the six-day training that began on January 6, students and teachers were exposed to programming in Scratch and Python and also coding without the use of computers using ProGame. The project enabled students, who were not even exposed to computers earlier, to create games on their own. They designed and executed apple and ball game and rocket launcher using Scratch. They also devised a calculator, a quiz and a dice game using Python language, added the statement.

On the last day of training, a test was conducted to assess their learning. All the participants have passed the test and scored an average of 91%.

In a press statement, TITA said once the training begins at 18 schools, one of its members will oversee four schools for the remainder of the pilot project and prepare a report based on his/her observation. The report will be submitted to the government on February 3, said TITA global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala.

