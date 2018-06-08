Telangana State (TS) Police Recruitment: 18,428 vacancies, apply at tslprb.in

TS Police Recruitment 2018: The last date to apply is June 30, 2018. The last date to apply is June 30, 2018.

Telangana state police recruitment: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has invited the application for 18,428 posts for men &women. The online registration starts on June 06,2018. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website i.e. tslprb.in. The last date to apply is June 30, 2018. It is direct recruitment to 18,428 posts to be filled in Telangana police department.

Vacancy details

Total Post: 18,428

Designation

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 5909

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 5273

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 53

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 4816

Constable in Telangana Special Police Force Department: 485

Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 168

Warders (Male) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 186

Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 35

Vacancies of SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent Posts:1217

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 710

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) (Men & Women) in Police Department: 275

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 5

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 175

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in 15th Bn, TSSP in Police Department: 16

Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 19

Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 15

Assistant Matron in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 2

Vacancies of SCT PCs IT & C / Mechanic / Driver: 231

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications) (Men & Women) in

Police Department: 142

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 19

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 70

Vacancies of SCT SI IT & C / ASI FPB: 55

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications (Men & Women) in Police Department: 29

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Finger Print Bureau (Men & Women) in Police Department: 26

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications (Men & Women) in Police Department: Candidates must be holding a degree of B.E. / B.Tech. in Electronics and Communication Engineering or Electrical and Electronics Engineering or Computer Engineering or Information Technology or a qualification approved by the State Government as equivalent to any of the above as on 1st July, 2018.

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Finger Print Bureau (Men & Women) in Police Department: Candidate must be holding a degree with Computer Science or Computer Applications or Information Technology as one of the subjects awarded by any university in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provisional Act of State or of any institution recognised by the UGC as on July 1, 2018.

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications)

(Men & Women) in Police Department: Candidate must have passed in SSC or any other examination recognised

by the state government and must possess Industrial Training Institutional Certificate (ITIC) in Electronic, Mechanic or Information Technology and Electronic System Maintenance or Computer Operator and Programming Assistant or Mechanic Consumer Electronics or Electrician OR Vocational Intermediate in a) EET (Electronic Engineering Technician) b) ET(Electrical Technician) (old name Electrical Wiring and Servicing of Electrical applications (E.W & SEA) after SSC) as on 1st July, 2018

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable(Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: Candidate must have passed in SSC or any other examination recognised by the state government as being equivalent to SSC and must possess an Industrial Training Institutional Certificate (ITIC) in Wiremen or Mechanic Motor vehicle or Mechanic Diesel or Fitter as on July 1, 2018.

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: Candidate must have pass in intermediate examination or any other examination recognised as its equivalent by the State Board of Intermediate Education; (or) SSC or any other examination recognised by the state government as being equivalent to SSC and must possess an Industrial Training Institutional Certificate in Auto Electrician OR Mechanic Motor vehicle or Mechanic Diesel or Fitter as on July1, 2018.

Selection Procedure

candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary Written Test (PWT), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Age limit

The candidates must be between 18 to 30 years as on 1st July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply.

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category (SCT PC (Civil / AR / SAR CPL / TSSP), Constables in SPF, Firemen in TS Disaster Response & Fire Services Department and Warders (Male) / Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department) – Rs.800

SC/ ST Category – Rs.400

Unreserved Category (SI Civil or equivalent viz., SCT SI (Civil / AR / SAR CPL / TSSP), SFO in TS Disaster Response & Fire Services Department and Deputy Jailor / Assistant Matron in Prisons & Correctional Services Department) – Rs.1000

SC/ ST Category – Rs.500

Unreserved Category (SCT PC (IT &C), SCT PC (Mechanic) and SCT PC (Driver) – Rs.800

SC/ ST Category – Rs.400

Unreserved Category (SCT SI (IT &C) / SCT ASI (FPB) – Rs.1000

SC/ ST Category – Rs.500

How to apply

Step 1 – Visit the official website – tslprb.in/

Step 2 – click on the tab “register”

Step 4 – fill in your required credentials and select the required post

Step 5 – and now fill the application form and make the online payment

Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

About Telangana police department

The Telangana State Police Department is the law enforcement agency for the state of Telangana in India. The Telangana State Police has jurisdiction concurrent with the 31 revenue districts of the State which is headed by an officer designated as the Director General of Police who reports to the State Government through the Home (Police) Department. The police force was created on the basis of the Andhra Pradesh when the Telangana state was formed.

