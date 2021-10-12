Telangana SSC syllabus to be same as last year, students to take only 6 papers

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana, has decided to go ahead with the same syllabus as last year for class 10 or SSC. The students who have entered class 10 this year will study the same syllabus prescribed for students who enrolled in the academic session 2020-21.

Telangana SSC students appearing for board exams 2022 will have only 6 papers this time and students would get the option of choosing Urdu as their second language. With Urdu being included, students can now have the option of choosing between Telugu/Hindi/Urdu as their second language.

For the second consecutive year, the state government has decided to have only 6 question papers for public examinations. Earlier, there used to be 11 question papers but the number of papers was reduced amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“In the circumstances reported by the Director of School Education, Telangana, Hyderabad in the reference cited and after careful examination of the matter, the government hereby accord permission to the Director of School Education, Telangana, Hyderabad to follow the syllabus as was prescribed in the previous academic year 2020-21 for the current academic year i.e., 2021-22,” the official notice read.