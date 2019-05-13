Toggle Menu
Telangana SSC supplementary exam 2019 date released, check here

Telangana TS SSC result 2019: To pass the exam, a student needs to score at least 35 per cent marks in each of their subjects. With supplementary exams, those who could not clear the exam at first go will get a second chance.

TS SSC supplementary exam date: Candidates who could not clear will get the second attempt. (Representational image/ Design: Gargi Singh)

Telangana TS SSC supplementary exam dates: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSIE) has announced the result of the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) today. Students who have failed in their class 10 exams can appear for the supplementary examinations that will be held from June 10 to June 24, 2019.

The pass percentage has increased and 92.43 per cent students cleared the exam this year. Around 4,374 schools secured overall 100 per cent pass percentage. A total of 56.53 per cent private candidates cleared the examination successfully, with the girls this year too, outperformed boys by securing a pass percentage of 61.40 per cent. The pass percentage of boys is at 53.65 per cent.

Telangana Board of Secondary Education

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is entrusted to conduct board examinations around the state and to look after the educational condition of Telangana.

