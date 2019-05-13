Telangana SSC supplementary exam 2019 date released, check here

Telangana TS SSC supplementary exam dates: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSIE) has announced the result of the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) today. Students who have failed in their class 10 exams can appear for the supplementary examinations that will be held from June 10 to June 24, 2019.

To pass the exam, a student needs to score at least 35 per cent marks in each of their subjects, in theory, and in practical as well as aggregate. If a student has failed more than two subjects, they will be declared failed. The supplementary exams being conducted in June can save time of students as they will not have to wait for an entire year to re-appear in the exams. Students who had appeared for their SSC exams can check their results through the official websites – bie.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.com, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.cgg.gov.in, vidyatoday.in, examresults.net, vidyavision.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, and results.shiksha.

The pass percentage has increased and 92.43 per cent students cleared the exam this year. Around 4,374 schools secured overall 100 per cent pass percentage. A total of 56.53 per cent private candidates cleared the examination successfully, with the girls this year too, outperformed boys by securing a pass percentage of 61.40 per cent. The pass percentage of boys is at 53.65 per cent.

Telangana Board of Secondary Education

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is entrusted to conduct board examinations around the state and to look after the educational condition of Telangana.