Telangana SSC Result 2026: Recounting from April 30, supplementary exams from June 5

Following the declaration of SSC Public Examination results 2026, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, has released the schedule for recounting, re-verification, and advanced supplementary exams. The students can view their TS SSC 10th result, pass status, rec-check, and supply exam schedule updates on the IE Education portal.

Telangana TS SSC 10th Results 2026 LIVE: Check Official Websites, Direct Link, Toppers Details Update

Students seeking recounting or re-verification of answer scripts can apply online through the official website from April 30 to May 14, 2026. The fee for recounting is Rs 500 per subject, while re-verification costs Rs 1,000 per subject. Applications must be submitted online either by the candidate or through the concerned headmaster, along with required documents, including the hall ticket and marks memo.