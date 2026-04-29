Telangana SSC Result 2026: Recounting from April 30, supplementary exams from June 5

Following the declaration of SSC Public Examination results 2026, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, has released the schedule for recounting, re-verification, and advanced supplementary exams. The students can view their TS SSC 10th result, pass status, rec-check, and supply exam schedule updates on the IE Education portal.
Telangana TS SSC 10th Results 2026 LIVE: Check Official Websites, Direct Link, Toppers Details Update
Students seeking recounting or re-verification of answer scripts can apply online through the official website from April 30 to May 14, 2026. The fee for recounting is Rs 500 per subject, while re-verification costs Rs 1,000 per subject. Applications must be submitted online either by the candidate or through the concerned headmaster, along with required documents, including the hall ticket and marks memo.
The board clarified that re-verification includes re-totaling of marks, checking the posting of marks, and evaluation of any unassessed answers. However, there is no provision for revaluation or requests for undervaluation. Candidates applying for re-verification need not apply separately for recounting.
Meanwhile, the TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations will be conducted from June 5 to June 12, 2026, between 9:30 AM and 12:30 PM. Students who failed in the March 2026 exams, as well as those who failed since 2015 under the CCE pattern, are eligible to appear.
The last date for payment of the supplementary exam fee is May 14, while schools must submit applications to district authorities by May 15. The final submission deadline at the state level is May 16. A late fee option of Rs 50 will also be available for a limited period before the commencement of exams.
The board has advised students not to wait for recounting or re-verification results before applying for supplementary exams due to the limited time.
A total of 5,26,166 students appeared for the examinations, including 5,16,815 regular candidates and 9,351 once-failed candidates. Out of these, 4,97,312 students successfully passed.