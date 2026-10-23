Telangana SSC March 2027 exam fee schedule announced; payment starts October 30

The Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations has announced the schedule for payment of examination fees for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), OSSC and vocational public examinations to be held in March 2027.
According to a press note issued on Thursday, students can pay the examination fee without a late fee from October 30 to November 16, 2026. Schools must remit the collected fees to the Headmasters’ online integration system through Cyber Treasury between November 4 and November 17. Headmasters must submit students’ data online to the District Educational Officer (DEO) by November 21.
Students who miss the deadline can pay a late fee of Rs 50 between November 18 and December 1. The corresponding deadline for schools to remit the fee is December 2, while student data must be submitted to the DEO by December 7.
A late fee of Rs 200 will be applicable for payments made between December 3 and December 14. Schools must remit the fees by December 15 and submit students’ data by December 17.
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For the final window, students can pay a late fee of Rs 500 between December 16 and December 28. Schools must remit the fees by December 29, while student data must be submitted to the DEO by December 30.
The deadline for online submission of school examination rolls by the DEO to the Director of Government Examinations is December 10 for the regular-fee window and December 31 for the late-fee windows.
The examination fee is Rs 125 for all subjects and Rs 110 for up to three subjects. Students appearing for more than three subjects must pay Rs 125. Vocational candidates must pay an additional Rs 60 over the prescribed SSC academic examination fee.
Examination fees must be paid only through the school’s login on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, using the online integration with Cyber Treasury. Payments through IFMIS portal challans or manual bank challans will not be accepted.
Candidates belonging to the SC, ST and BC categories appearing for the SSC Public Examinations in March 2027 are exempt from examination fees as per government orders.
The official Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana is likely to release the TS SSC exam time table for 2027 in December.