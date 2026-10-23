Telangana SSC March 2027 exam fee schedule announced; payment starts October 30

The Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations has announced the schedule for payment of examination fees for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), OSSC and vocational public examinations to be held in March 2027.

According to a press note issued on Thursday, students can pay the examination fee without a late fee from October 30 to November 16, 2026. Schools must remit the collected fees to the Headmasters’ online integration system through Cyber Treasury between November 4 and November 17. Headmasters must submit students’ data online to the District Educational Officer (DEO) by November 21.

Students who miss the deadline can pay a late fee of Rs 50 between November 18 and December 1. The corresponding deadline for schools to remit the fee is December 2, while student data must be submitted to the DEO by December 7.