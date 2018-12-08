Telangana SSC exams 2019 date sheet released, check syllabus, paper pattern

Telangana SSC exam 2019: The examination date sheet or timetable for SSC, OSSC and vocational candidates for both regular and private mode have been released on the official website – bsetelangana.org. According to the official release by the Board of Secondary Education Telangana State, Hyderabad ( BSE TS), the SSC exams will begin from March 16 and end on April 2, 1019. The academic course subjects are common for both SSC and OSSC candidates.

Telangana SSC exams 2019: Check syllabus

Mathematics

Real Numbers, Sets, Polynomials, Pair of Linear, Equations in Two Variables , Quadratic Equations, Progressions, Coordinate Geometry, Similar Triangles ,Tangents and Secants to a Circle, Mensuration, Trigonometry, Probability, Statistics.

English

Verb, Adjective, Prepositions, Conjunctions, Tenses, Sentences, Transformation of Sentences, Reading Comprehension, Punctuation, Articles, Vocabulary, Writing.

Science

Physics

Heat, Reflection of Light, Refraction of Light, Refraction of Light at Curved Surface, Electric Current, Electromagnetism

Chemistry

Chemical Reactions, Acids, Bases and Salts, The Periodic Table, Structure of Atom, hemical Bonding, Principles of Metallurgy, Carbon and its Compounds

Nutrition

Food Supplying System, Respiration – The Energy Releasing System, Transportation – The Circulatory System, Excretion – The Wastage Disposing System, Coordination – The Linking System, Coordination in Life Processes, Reproduction – The Generating System, Heredity – From Parent to Progeny, Our Environment – Our Concern Natural Resources.

Social Science

History

The World Between Wars (1900-1950): Part – I, The World Between Wars (1900-1950): Part – II, National Liberation Movements in the Colonies, National Movement in India – Partition and Independence: 1939-1947, Independent India (The First 30 Years – 1947-77), Emerging Political Trends 1977 to 2000, Post – war World and India, Social Movements in our Times, The Movement for the Formation of our Telangana State

Geography

India: Relief Features, Climate of India, Indian Rivers and Water Resources

Civics

People, Settlement and Migration, The Making of Independent India’s Constitution, Citizens and the Governments

Economics

Ideas of Development, Production and Employment , Rampur: A Village Economy, Globalisation, Food Security and Sustainable Development with Equity.

Candidates will be allotted different question paper sets. if any candidate attempts question paper other than their allotted set, their candidature will be cancelled, according to the official notification. If any candidate appears in an exam centre other than the one assigned, they will be disqualified.