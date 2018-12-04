Telangana SSC exam timetable: Class 10 datesheet released, check update

Telangana SSC exam timetable: The examination date sheet or timetable for SSC, OSSC and vocational candidates for both regular and private mode have been released on the official website – bsetelangana.org. According to the official release by the Board of Secondary Education Telangana State, Hyderabad ( BSE TS) the exams will begin from March 16 and end on April 2, 1019. The academic course subjects are common for both SSC and OSSC candidates.

Telangana SSC exam time table:

Saturday, March 16 – First language paper I (group A, composite course)

Monday, March 18 – First language paper II (group A, composite course)

Tuesday, March 19 – Second language

Wednesday, March 20 – English paper I

Friday, March 22 – English paper – II

Saturday, March 23 – Mathematics paper – I

Tuesday, March 26 – General science paper I

Wednesday, March 27 – General science paper II

Thursday, March 28 – Social science paper I

Friday, March 29 – Social science paper II

Saturday, March 30 – OSSC main language paper – I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)

Monday, April 1 – OSSC main language paper II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)

Tuesday, April 2 – SSC vocational course (theory)

Candidates will be allotted different question paper sets. if any candidate attempts question paper other than their allotted set, their candidature will be cancelled, according to the official notification. If any candidate appears in an exam centre other than the one assigned, they will be disqualified.