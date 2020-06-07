Telangana TS SSC exam 2020 further postponed

Telangana TS SSC 2020: The Telangana government has further postponed the SSC, class 10 exam scheduled to be conducted from June 8. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Saturday said that the decision regarding the exam will be taken in consultation with the
Earlier, the Telangana High Court had allowed to conduct exams apart from the containment zones of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Ranga Reddy districts.
The SSC exams were scheduled to be conducted from June 8 to July 5. Only three papers of the SSC examinations were held when the lockdown was announced. Eight papers remain, including major subjects like English, mathematics and science.
TS SSC exam schedule 2020: Date sheet
English First Paper – June 8
English Second paper – June 11
Mathematics – June 14
Mathematics Second Paper – June 17
General Science First Paper (Physics) – June 20
General Science Second Paper (Biology) – June 26
Sociology Second Paper – June 29
Oriental Main Language First Paper – July 2
Oriental Main Language Second Paper – July 5
Meanwhile, the intermediate results are expected to be announced by next week. “The evaluation process was started from May 12, and students can expect results by June second week,” Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy earlier told indianexpress.com.
A total of 5,08,457 students applied to appear for the SSC examinations this year, while 9.65 lakh students registered for the intermediate first year and second year examinations.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.