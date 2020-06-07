Telangana TS SSC exam 2020 further postponed

Telangana TS SSC 2020: The revised dates will be announced soon. Representational image/ file Telangana TS SSC 2020: The revised dates will be announced soon. Representational image/ file

Telangana TS SSC 2020: The Telangana government has further postponed the SSC, class 10 exam scheduled to be conducted from June 8. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Saturday said that the decision regarding the exam will be taken in consultation with the

Earlier, the Telangana High Court had allowed to conduct exams apart from the containment zones of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Ranga Reddy districts.

The SSC exams were scheduled to be conducted from June 8 to July 5. Only three papers of the SSC examinations were held when the lockdown was announced. Eight papers remain, including major subjects like English, mathematics and science.

TS SSC exam schedule 2020: Date sheet

English First Paper – June 8

English Second paper – June 11

Mathematics – June 14

Mathematics Second Paper – June 17

General Science First Paper (Physics) – June 20

General Science Second Paper (Biology) – June 26

Sociology Second Paper – June 29

Oriental Main Language First Paper – July 2

Oriental Main Language Second Paper – July 5

Meanwhile, the intermediate results are expected to be announced by next week. “The evaluation process was started from May 12, and students can expect results by June second week,” Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy earlier told indianexpress.com.

A total of 5,08,457 students applied to appear for the SSC examinations this year, while 9.65 lakh students registered for the intermediate first year and second year examinations.

