Telangana SSC 10th supplementary results 2018 declared at bse.telangana.gov.in, 45.79% pass

TS SSC 10th supplementary results: Telangana Board of Secondary Education has on July 7 released the result of the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 advanced supplementary exam at manabadi.com and bse.telangana.gov.in. The supplementary exams were conducted from June 4 to June 19. As many as 48, 644 candidates cleared the SSC exams taking the overall pass percentage at 45.79 per cent.

The girls have outperformed boys as the latter scored 44.05 per cent. Nearly 1.06 lakh students appeared for the SSC supplementary exam. Warangal district registered highest pass percentage of 89.08 per cent while Adilabad is at the lowest.

TS SSC 10th supplementary results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

This year, in the annual SSC exams, 83.78 per cent students passed. A total of 5,38,867 students appeared for the exam of which girls have scored 85.14 per cent while boys are at 82.46 per cent. Among districts that scored the highest pass percentage, Jagtial ranks at the top while Adilabad is at the lowest.

