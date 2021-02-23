Telangana schools for Classes 6 to 8 to reopen tomorrow

The schools in Telangana for classes 6 to 8 will be reopened from tomorrow. Representational image/ file

The schools in Telangana for classes 6 to 8 will be reopened on February 24 following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao. Chief secretary Somesh Kumar in a meeting held today directed the district level education monitoring committee to monitor the Covid-19 safety measures and protocols taken by the schools at the time of reopening.

The students need to wear masks, carry hand sanitisers as, without them, they will not be allowed to enter schools. The students also need to take parental permission to attend classes. Around 17.24 lakh students are likely to attend school, the government stated.

The schools in Telangana for classes 9 onwards were earlier reopened on February 1. The schools were allowed to function from 9.30 am to 4.45 pm in the districts while it was from 8.45 am to 4 pm in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The SSC exams in Telangana will be held from May 17, while intermediate exams from May 1.