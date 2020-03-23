Telangana postpones TSBIE last inter exams amid coronavirus pandemic

The intermediate exams scheduled on March 23 have been postponed. Representational image/ file The intermediate exams scheduled on March 23 have been postponed. Representational image/ file

Following the line of several state board, the Telangana government has also postponed the last intermediate 2nd year examinations scheduled to be held on March 23, 2020 amid coronavirus outbreak in India. The intermediate students had their geography paper- II, modern language Telugu paper-II, ,modern language English paper-II, modern language Urdu paper-II, modern language Hindi paper-II.

A total of 9.65 lakh students appeared in the intermediate examination, of which 4.80 lakh students appeared for the first year and 4.85 lakh for the second year.

The board has also postponed the evaluation work till March 31, 2020. “The spot evaluation camp work at 12 evaluation centres scheduled from March 23 onwrad is postponed till March 31. Subsequent program will be announced later,” read the TSBIE circular.

The delay in evaluation process will affect the declaration of results. Last year, the intermediate first, second year result was released on May 15, 2020, and around 46 per cent passed from government colleges, and 60 per cent from private colleges.

The students can check the results through the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. In case the website runs slow, students can also visit manabadi.com to view their marks.

States, including the central boards have rescheduled their class 10, 12 examination and evaluation process till March 31. The National Testing Agency has also put on hold the JEE Main that was scheduled to begin from April 5.

