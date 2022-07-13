TS POLYCET 2022 result declared; steps to check scores

TS POLYCET Result 2022: Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad released the TS POLYCET Result 2022 today on July 13, 2022. Students can check their result at the official website– polycetts.nic.in.

TS POLYCET 2022 answer key was released by the authorities on July 1, 2022. The exam was conducted on June 20, 2022.

“All the students, who appeared POLYCET-2022 examination on 30-06-2022, are informed to go through the respective key ( QP Code-A/B/C/D) of POLYCET-2022 and send the objections/corrections, if any, to this office through email- jtsecy-sbtet@telangana.gov.in on or before 02-07-2022 by 04.00 PM,” stated the board on its official website.

Here’s how to download TS Polycet 2022 answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website– polycetts.nic.in.

Step 2: On the appeared homepage, click on the TS Polycet Answer key link 2022

Step 3: TS Polycet Answer key PDF 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the answer key and download for future reference

The POLYCET is held for admissions into diploma courses in agriculture, veterinary medicine, and horticulture as well as diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering administered by the State Board of Technical Education & Training, Hyderabad.