Telangana PGECET 2021 application submission date extended

The admit card will be available to download from June 10. (file photo)

TS PGECET 2021: The application process for the Telangana (TS PGECET) exam has been extended by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) due to “difficult situation relating to Covid-19”. The aspirants can apply through the website- tsche.ac.in till May 7. The application window was initially scheduled to close on April 30.

The PGECET exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 19 to June 22. The admit card will be available to download from June 10 at the official website – tsche.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted in an online computer-based mode in two sessions, a forenoon session between 10 am and 12 noon, afternoon session between 2 pm to 4 pm. The paper will contain 120 questions and will be for two hours.

The entrance exam had bilingual papers which were English and Telugu or English and Urdu. Apart from the marks obtained in the entrance test, TS PGECET result also gives 25 per cent weightage to the intermediate marks of the student.