Telangana offers free e-course ‘Career Skills Vantage’

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has launched an online skill development course ‘Career Skill Vantage programme’. The state claims that this course will enhance the employability of students. The course is being offered to students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduates degrees and fresh graduates for free.

“(The course) will be made available free of cost to 4 lakh students, across 1500 institutions of higher education in the state of Telangana, effective this academic year. Individual institutions can mandate for credits as appropriate,” the TSCHE said in an official notice.

The learning will be self-paced, and the course is accessible anytime, anywhere, and on any device. It is being provided in partnership with TCS-ion. Each module of this course, except for the last one, contains a video and a case study. Students will have to appear for a pre and post-assessment test to see if the course objectives are met.

The course trains in both soft and hard skills from an IT foundation course to how to ace corporate interviews; from email etiquette to how to make a presentation. There are 11 different modules in the course.

The course is in English, available digitally for free, and has 10 hours per week commitment for two weeks. On clearing the course, candidates will also get a certificate.

