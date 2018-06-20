Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2018: Counselling process likely from today, check details here

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2018: All the students who want to get admitted in the medical colleges of the states have to apply online for the counselling process at the official website, knruhs.in Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2018: All the students who want to get admitted in the medical colleges of the states have to apply online for the counselling process at the official website, knruhs.in

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2018: The counselling process for the NEET UG examination is expected to begin from today. All the students who want to get admitted in the medical colleges of the states have to apply online for the counselling process at the official website, knruhs.in. This year, around 1,997 students appeared in the NEET examination in Telegu language.

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences will conduct the counselling process. Last week, the university released a list of 32,025 candidates who appeared for the NEET UG entrance examination this year.

Who all can appear for NEET UG counselling?

Only those candidates can appear for the counselling who have qualified NEET UG 2018, obtaining a minimum of 50 per cent (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for general-physically handicapped).

The result of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) NEET 2018 examination was declared on June 4. The examination was conducted on May 6, 2018 for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. The exam was conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

This year, Kalpana Kumari has obtained the All India Rank 1 in NEET UG 2018 with 99.99 percentile. She has obtained 171 out of 180 in physics, 160 out of 180 in Chemistry, 360 out of 360 in Biology (Biology and Zoology). Overall her score is 691 out of 720.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd