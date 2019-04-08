Toggle Menu
TS intermediate result 2019 date: TSBIE 1st, 2nd year result not releasing today

TS Inter Results 2019, TSBIE TS Telangana Intermediate Results 2019 Date: Candidates can check their results at the official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, schools9.com, examresults.net. The inter results are released in the second week of April

TS intermediate results 2019 date: Telangana Board to announce result by April 10, 2019. (Representational Image)

TS intermediate result 2019 date: The intermediate first year and second-year result 2019 will not be declared today. The same is expected to be released by April 10, 2019, according to Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) officials. Talking to indianexpress.com, the official said, “We are at the last leg of preparing result, the board is likely to announce the results of intermediate first and second-year examinations by Wednesday, April 10, 2019.”

This year, over 9 lakh students appeared in the examination that was concluded on March 18, 2019. As per reports, approximately 4.7 lakh students registered for general and nearly 29,000 registered in vocational exams for the second year or class 12 exam alone.

TS intermediate 1st, 2nd year result: Where to check?

Candidates can check their results at the official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, schools9.com, examresults.net. Apart from the official websites, students can avail their results from the Telangana state government app- ‘T App Folio’.

TS intermediate result 2019: Steps to check

Candidates need to visit the official website and click on the result link. Students need to get their roll number and password ready before checking the result on websites. One can also register oneself on the government app ‘T App Folio’ using roll number and result related updates will reach the candidates.

TS intermediate result 2019: Passing marks

To be considered pass, students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject and 28 marks out of 80 in theory. The marks scored out of 80 will then be added to the 20 marks of formative assessment.

