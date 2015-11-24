Telangana Intermediate Board Annual Exams March 2015 Time Table Released

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS- BIE) has announced the examination schedule of Intermediate Public Examinations. While the first year examinations will be held between March 2 and 19, second year examinations will be from March 3 to 21. This examination will be conducted in centres across the state.

Download the Time Table 2016

1) Click here to check the official website or you can download the below time table

2) Search for TS Inter 1st or Junior Inter Exam Time table 2016 and TS Inter 2nd year Exam time Table 2016 links.

3) Click on that link provided and download option.

4) Download and save the Time tables of Telangana inter 1st year & 2nd year 2016

Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana also known as BIE, Telanaga controls the intermediate education in the state. The board has established 11 other regional offices in different cities.

Major responsibility of the board include prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, devising of courses of study, granting affiliations to colleges and providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its control.

