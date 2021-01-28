Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd year exams from May 1

Education Minister P Sabita Indrareddy has released the schedule for the intermediate annual exams in Telangana. The first year exams will be held from May 1 to 19 and the second year exams will be held from May 2 to 20, the minister said. The exams will be held from 9 am to 12 pm.

The practicals exams will be held from April 7 to 20. The ethics and human values ​​exam will be held on April 1 and the environmental education exam will be held on April 3. The same timetable will be applicable for vocational courses.

The exams for both the first, second year will start with language paper and will conclude with geography, modern language. The entire datesheet is available for the students at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Earlier, the state board announced the schedule for SSC exams, which will be held from May 17 to 26. The schools for classes 9 and 10 will be reopened from February 1 and shall function till May 26. The schools will function from 9.30 am to 4.45 pm in the districts while it will be from 8.45 am to 4 pm in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.