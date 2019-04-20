Telangana Inter supplementary exam schedule released for 1st, 2nd year

Telangana Inter supplementary exam schedule: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TBSIE) has released the date sheet or exam time table for the supplementary exams at its official website, bie.telangana.gov.in. The supplementary exams are for those students who could not clear a subject or two in the TS inter exams. The supplementary exams will be conducted in May 2019.

The exams will begin from May 16, 2019 for both first and second-year intermediate students and will conclude on May 27, 2019. The practical exams will be conducted from May 28 to May 31, 2019. The ethics and humans value exam will be held on June 1, 2019 from 10 am to 1 pm and the environmental education exam will be conducted on June 3, 2019 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Meanwhile, the revaluation process for the same has also started and students can now apply for recounting, scanned copy-cum-re-verification of valued answer scripts.

Telangana Inter exam re-evaluation/recounting

Step 1: Log on to the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and click on ‘Student online services’

Step 2: On the left hand side of the page, click on ‘Re-verification of valued answer scripts/recounting of marks’

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your hall ticket number

Step 4: Click on ‘Get data’

Step 5: Follow the steps and complete the transaction

To clear the exams students need to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate. Around 9 lakh students appeared in the intermediate examinations that were concluded on March 18, 2019.