Telangana TS ICET 2018: Preliminary answer keys to be released soon at icet.tsche.ac.in

Telangana ICET 2018: The preliminary answer keys for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TICET) will be released soon. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check their answer keys through their official website, icet.tsche.ac.in. Around 61,439 students had appeared for the examination this year that was conducted on May 23 and 24 at 60 centres across the state of Telangana.

Candidates can match their answers with the answers mentioned in the answer key. If there is a problem the candidates can challenge the answer key. The final answer key will be released after a week of the release of the preliminary answer key.

The test is conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad. All the universities and the affiliated colleges in the state of Telangana will accept the test score.

TS ICET 2018: How to download answer key

– Visit the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in

– Click on the link which will be provided once the answer key is released.

– The answer key will be in a pdf format.

– Check the answer key according to your set.

– Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Important Dates:

Preliminary answer key: May 27, 2018

Submission of objections on Preliminary Answer Key last date: June 4, 2018

Telangana ICET Result Date: June 6, 2018

TS ICET Certificate Verification Dates: July 6 to July 10, 2018.

