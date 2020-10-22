Telangana rain: Students who lost certificates to get new one

The students who lost their certificates to get fresh one. Representational image/ file

Following the representations from students who have lost their certificates in incessant rains in the state, the Telangana government on Tuesday announced that fresh or duplicate certificates will be given free of cost to such students. The special chief secretary of education, Chitra Ramachandran issued orders in this regard on Tuesday after hundreds of students who have either lost or their certificates got damaged communicated to the education department.

According to the statement, “Government after careful examination of the matter and hereby decide to issue fresh/ duplicate certificates as the case may be, as and when the students who require copy of their lost certificate shall apply through online or offline to the concerned authority duly giving their details- name, type of exam, hall ticket number and year of exam by free of cost.”

The state government has earlier postponed all examinations –– university, school, recruitment till Dussehra (October 25).

The state is receiving ‘heavy to very heavy rains’ triggered by a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. Hundreds of colonies across the city were inundated. The state government pegged the losses at Rs 5,000 crore and declared 50 casualties in the state.

In Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation estimated that 35,309 families were affected in the flash floods of October 13. A loss of Rs 670 crore is arrived at.

