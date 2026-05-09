Telangana govt to establish special degree colleges for minorities in 10 districts

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced the establishment of special degree colleges for minorities in the headquarters of 10 districts.

The 10 districts in Telangana during undivided Andhra Pradesh were reorganised into 33 during the previous BRS regime. Reddy, who held a meeting on minorities welfare on Friday, said the proposed colleges would be equipped with skill development and AI (Artificial Intelligence) training for the students.

The chief minister emphasised that the institutions should impart practical training and directly benefit the students to get jobs rather than offering traditional courses, an official release said.

The CM suggested that incentives be extended to minority students, similar to those currently provided to meritorious students from BC, SC, and ST communities, with a dedicated programme prepared specifically for this purpose.