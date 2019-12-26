Telangana govt planning to introduce coding in govt schools

After an entry level training programme, school students and a teacher would be trained in Scratch programming, HTML and Python programming languages over five days. After an entry level training programme, school students and a teacher would be trained in Scratch programming, HTML and Python programming languages over five days.

The Telangana government will launch a pilot programme across 33 schools in the district to introduce coding to government school students in the state, a senior official said.

The state’s Education Department, the IT and Communications Department and the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) will carry out the week-long pilot in 33 schools in Wanaparthy district.

“TITA members have been identified to carry out a practical pilot of this project to assess the challenges that might arise while scaling the programme across the state,’’ Principal Secretary, IT, Jayesh Ranjan said.

After an entry level training programme, school students and a teacher would be trained in Scratch programming, HTML and Python programming languages over five days.

“This project will expose students to new skills. Introducing coding skills at the school level will inculcate problem-solving skills among students. This will also orient them to entrepreneurial possibilities. We have selected 99 students – 3 each from 33 schools – for this programme,’’ said TITA global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala.

