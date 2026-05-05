Telangana govt offers free UPSC CSE 2027 coaching for minority students; applications from May 7

It was alleged in the complaint that question-and-answer papers of General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE) were leaked. (Express File Photo)

The Telangana Minorities Study Circle, under the Department of Minorities Welfare Telangana, has invited applications for free coaching for UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2027. The programme will be conducted during the academic year 2026–27 at its Hyderabad centre.

As per the official notice, the coaching programme will include digital classrooms, experienced faculty, library access, and internet and Wi-Fi facilities, with accommodation under consideration. The initiative is aimed at supporting minority students preparing for one of the country’s most competitive exams.

The application process will begin on May 7, 2026, and the last date to apply is May 31, 2026. Candidates will be selected through a screening test scheduled for June 14, 2026 (Sunday). Admission to the programme will be strictly merit-based, and all first-time applicants must appear for the screening test.