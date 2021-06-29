Telangana govt directs private schools to not hike fee during academic session 2021-22

The Telangana state government has issued orders directing all private schools in the state not to increase school fees in the academic session 2021-22. The orders are applicable to schools that are affiliated with state boards, CBSE, ICSE and other international boards. Schools have been directed to collect only tuition fees on a monthly basis for the academic years 2021-22 until further orders.

If schools do not comply with the directives then it may result in cancellation of the school recognition. “The government in exercise of its powers conferred under Rule 21 of the Telangana Educational Institutions (Establishment, Recognition, Administration and Control of Schools under Private Management) rules, 1993 directs all private schools to not hike any fee,” read the official notice.

The Telangana government on Monday decided to reopen educational institutes after extended summer vacations. Schools, degree colleges and technical colleges will now be able to commence online classes for the academic session 2021-22.

“Government, after careful examination, hereby permit opening of schools, junior colleges, degree colleges, technical colleges and all other educational institutions in online mode on various digital/TV/T-SAT platforms from July 1 in the state,” the official notice said. While students will continue with the online classes, the attendance of teaching staff shall be limited to 50 per cent of total strength.