Telangana govt extends summer vacations in schools, DIET colleges till June 20

The Telangana government on Tuesday extended the summer holidays in all schools and DIET colleges of the state till June 20. “Government has carefully reviewed the situation and it is decided to extend summer holidays for all the schools and DIET (District Institute of Education and Training colleges) in the state till June 20,” reads the official notification by the Directorate of School Education.

The state government in April had announced early summer vacation for all schools and colleges till May 31 and then by June 15. The decision has been taken due to an Covid-19 situation in the state. The decision has been taken to further extend the summer vacation considering the safety of students and teachers.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the cancellation of Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) for the first year (Class 11) and second-year (Class 12) students. The inter were earlier postponed due to Covid-19.