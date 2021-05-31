Telangana govt extends summer vacations in schools, DIET colleges till June 15

The decision has been taken to further extend the summer vacation considering the safety of students and teachers. (representational image)

The Telangana government on Monday extended the summer holidays in all schools and DIET colleges of the state till June 15. According to an order issued by the Directorate of School Education, the state government decided to extend the summer holidays after taking the coronavirus situation into account.

“Government has carefully reviewed the situation and it is decided to extend summer holidays for all the schools and DIET (District Institute of Education and Training colleges) in the state till 15 June 2021,” reads the official notification by the Directorate of School Education.

Read | TS Telangana SSC Results 2020 declared

The state government in April had announced early summer vacation for all schools and colleges till May 31. The decision has been taken due to an unprecedented rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state. The decision has been taken to further extend the summer vacation considering the safety of students and teachers.

Meanwhile, the School Education Department, Telangana declared the SSC or class 10 results last week. All 5,21,073 students who were registered for the SSC (Class 10) examinations have passed as the class 10 board exams were cancelled in the state.