Telangana govt extends school holidays, all educational institutions shut till January 30

The Telangana government has announced the extension of school holidays amid a rising number of covid cases in the state. All schools and colleges in the state have been closed after the state government’s decision to extend COVID-19 curbs.

This time, all educational institutions have been closed till January 30, 2022, as the state government has extended Sankranthi holidays for everyone, keeping in mind the safety of students. Telangana Schools and Colleges would continue with the format of online classes till the mentioned date or further orders.

Earlier, the state government had declared Sankranthi holidays for all educational institutions across the state between January 8 and 16. The decision coincides with a sudden spike in the number of new Covid-19 infections and was taken during Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s review of the Covid-19 situation prevailing in the state.

Meanwhile, officials informed the CM there was no need to impose a lockdown in the state at present. Telangana schools, colleges have also been closed as most students are yet to get vaccinated.

According to Health Minister T Harish Rao, Telangana has an estimated target population of 18,41,000 people in the age group of 15 to 18 years waiting to be vaccinated, and the state government has opened an additional 1,014 vaccination centres to cater to this age group.