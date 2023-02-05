scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

Telangana government, British Council collectively launch residential short-term certificate course

Students from various higher education institutions from the state of Telangana were selected on the basis of their merit. All travel and visa expenses of the selected students and faculty are being borne by the state government.

As a part of this initiative, 15 undergraduate level students along with two faculty members from Telangana will be hosted by the University of GlasgowThe selected 15 students who will be travelling to University of Glasgow for a short term course. (Source: British Council)
Listen to this article
Telangana government, British Council collectively launch residential short-term certificate course
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Telangana government has launched a residential short-term certificate course in collaboration with the British Council. This course is being introduced under the Scholarships for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent (SCOUT) programme by GREAT for the Government of Telangana.

As a part of this initiative, 15 undergraduate level students along with two faculty members from Telangana will be hosted by the University of Glasgow in March and April 2023 for a two-week short-term certified course on ‘How to be More Rational: Critical Thinking, Logic and Reasoning’.

Read |University of Western Australia, IIM Kozhikode launch global MBA programme

This short course aims to help students develop their academic and research skills, and gain inter-disciplinary knowledge through new pedagogical methods. The activity will also enable students to impact their own local community, institutions and future workplaces through their learning.

Students from various higher education institutions from the state of Telangana were selected on the basis of merit. The government is funding the travel and visa costs for all students and faculty.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
What’s in a name? Plenty
What’s in a name? Plenty

In a reciprocal arrangement, the Telangana government will reserve five masters scholarships for study in UK universities as part of their Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme in the state.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-02-2023 at 14:40 IST
Next Story

Watch: This autorickshaw is designed like a luxury car

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close