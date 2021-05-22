Telangana govt appoints vice chancellors of 10 state universities

May 22, 2021 9:31:09 pm
Telangana government on Saturday appointed Vice Chancellors for 10 universities in the state. Each VC will have a tenure of three years. The appointment was made after the nod from the Governor of the state Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.
These universities had vacant VC positions from a long time and a decision was made considering all the guidelines mentioned by the University Grants Commission.
The search committees constituted on the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao have undertaken the process in tune with the UGC guidelines and recommended the names. Though there was some delay due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the names were finalised and sent to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan for her approval. On Saturday, the Governor gave her assent to the appointments.
The details of the appointment are:
Osmania University VC: Prof D Ravinder Yadav (BC)
Kakatiya University VC: Prof T Ramesh (BC)
Telangana University (Nizamabad) VC Prof. D Ravinder (OC)
Dr B R Ambedkar Open University (Hyderabad) VC: Prof Sitarama Rao (OC)
Potti Sriramulu Telugu University (Hyderabad) VC: Prof T Kishan Rao (OC)
Palamuru University (Mahboobnagar) VC: Prof Laxmikanth Rathode (ST)
Mahatma Gandhi University (Nalgonda) VC Prof Ch. Gopal Reddy (OC)
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU Hyderabad) VC: Prof Katta Narsimha Reddy, (OC)
Satavahana university, Karimnagar VC- Prof Mallesham (SC Mala)
Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University VC Ms Kavita Daryani (OC)
