Telangana govt appoints vice chancellors of 10 state universities

Telangana government on Saturday appointed Vice Chancellors for 10 universities in the state. Each VC will have a tenure of three years. The appointment was made after the nod from the Governor of the state Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

These universities had vacant VC positions from a long time and a decision was made considering all the guidelines mentioned by the University Grants Commission.

The search committees constituted on the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao have undertaken the process in tune with the UGC guidelines and recommended the names. Though there was some delay due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the names were finalised and sent to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan for her approval. On Saturday, the Governor gave her assent to the appointments.

The details of the appointment are:

Osmania University VC: Prof D Ravinder Yadav (BC)

Kakatiya University VC: Prof T Ramesh (BC)

Telangana University (Nizamabad) VC Prof. D Ravinder (OC)

Dr B R Ambedkar Open University (Hyderabad) VC: Prof Sitarama Rao (OC)

Potti Sriramulu Telugu University (Hyderabad) VC: Prof T Kishan Rao (OC)

Palamuru University (Mahboobnagar) VC: Prof Laxmikanth Rathode (ST)

Mahatma Gandhi University (Nalgonda) VC Prof Ch. Gopal Reddy (OC)

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU Hyderabad) VC: Prof Katta Narsimha Reddy, (OC)

Satavahana university, Karimnagar VC- Prof Mallesham (SC Mala)

Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University VC Ms Kavita Daryani (OC)