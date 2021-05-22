scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 22, 2021
Telangana govt appoints vice chancellors of 10 state universities

The state government announced the appointment of the VCs following the approval by the Governor and chancellor of the state universities Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
May 22, 2021 9:31:09 pm
Osmania University campus. File photo.

Telangana government on Saturday appointed Vice Chancellors for 10 universities in the state. Each VC will have a tenure of three years. The appointment was made after the nod from the Governor of the state Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

These universities had vacant VC positions from a long time and a decision was made considering all the guidelines mentioned by the University Grants Commission. 

The search committees constituted on the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao have undertaken the process in tune with the UGC guidelines and recommended the names. Though there was some delay due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the names were finalised and sent to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan for her approval. On Saturday, the Governor gave her assent to the appointments. 

The details of the appointment are: 

Osmania University VC: Prof D Ravinder Yadav (BC)

Kakatiya University VC: Prof T Ramesh (BC)

Telangana University (Nizamabad) VC Prof. D Ravinder (OC)

Dr B R Ambedkar Open University (Hyderabad) VC: Prof Sitarama Rao (OC)

Potti Sriramulu Telugu University (Hyderabad) VC: Prof T Kishan Rao (OC)

Palamuru University (Mahboobnagar) VC: Prof Laxmikanth Rathode (ST)

Mahatma Gandhi University (Nalgonda) VC Prof Ch. Gopal Reddy (OC)

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU Hyderabad) VC: Prof Katta Narsimha  Reddy, (OC)

Satavahana university, Karimnagar VC- Prof Mallesham (SC Mala)

Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University VC Ms Kavita Daryani (OC)

 

