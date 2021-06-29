Telangana govt allows schools and colleges to reopen in online mode from July 1

The Telangana government on Monday decided to reopen educational institutes after extended summer vacations. Schools, degree colleges and technical colleges will now be able to commence online classes for the academic session 2021-22.

“Government, after careful examination, hereby permit opening of schools, junior colleges, degree colleges, technical colleges and all other educational institutions in online mode on various digital/TV/T-SAT platforms from July 1 in the state,” the official notice said. While students will continue with the online classes, the attendance of teaching staff shall be limited to 50 per cent of total strength.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed that online classes be conducted for students in view of COVID- 19, State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said. Accordingly, it was decided to conduct the classes for students from the primary to the postgraduate level, she told reporters. The state government had earlier sought to allow offline (physical) classes from July 1. She urged the management of private schools to collect only month-wise tuition fees as per a government order issued earlier.

The Telangana government on June 15 had extended the summer holidays in all schools and DIET colleges of the state till June 20. “Government has carefully reviewed the situation and it is decided to extend summer holidays for all the schools and DIET (District Institute of Education and Training colleges) in the state till June 20,” read the official notification by the Directorate of School Education.

The state government in April had announced early summer vacation for all schools and colleges till May 31 and then by June 15. The decision was been taken due to an Covid-19 situation in the state. The decision has been taken to further extend the summer vacation considering the safety of students and teachers. — With PTI inputs