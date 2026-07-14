Telangana announces free UPSC coaching with Rs 5,000 monthly stipend; how to apply?

The Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Department has invited applications for its free long-term coaching programme for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2027. The coaching will be conducted by the Telangana BC Employability Skill Development & Training Centre (TGBCESDTC) at the TG BC Study Circle, Saidabad, Hyderabad. Eligible graduates can apply online through the official website, tgbcstudycircle.cgg.gov.in, from July 17 to August 7, 2026.
The coaching programme will run between August 24, 2026, and May 2027. A total of 150 candidates will be admitted. Of these, 100 candidates will be selected through an online screening test, while 50 candidates who have already qualified the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) preliminary will be admitted directly without appearing for the screening test, subject to eligibility conditions.
|Event
|Date
|Notification issued
|July 15, 2026
|Online application begins
|July 17, 2026
|Last date to apply
|August 7, 2026
|Hall ticket download
|August 13, 2026 onwards
|Screening test
|August 16, 2026
|Result declaration
|August 19, 2026
|Certificate verification
|August 21, 2026 onwards
|Classes begin
|August 24, 2026
Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000, subject to attendance requirements. They will also be provided a one-time book grant of Rs 5,000, access to the study circle library, and coaching by experienced faculty members. The programme will include regular subject-wise tests, evaluation and feedback sessions to help candidates prepare for both the UPSC Preliminary and Main examinations.
Applicants must hold a graduate degree from a recognised university and satisfy the eligibility conditions prescribed for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2027. The annual family income should not exceed Rs 1.5 lakh for rural applicants and Rs 2 lakh for urban applicants.
Candidates should not be employed, pursuing any other course or have previously availed a similar government-sponsored coaching programme.