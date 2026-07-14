Telangana announces free UPSC coaching with Rs 5,000 monthly stipend; how to apply?

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their scores by visiting the official portal: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.(Representative Image/AI)

The Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Department has invited applications for its free long-term coaching programme for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2027. The coaching will be conducted by the Telangana BC Employability Skill Development & Training Centre (TGBCESDTC) at the TG BC Study Circle, Saidabad, Hyderabad. Eligible graduates can apply online through the official website, tgbcstudycircle.cgg.gov.in, from July 17 to August 7, 2026.

The coaching programme will run between August 24, 2026, and May 2027. A total of 150 candidates will be admitted. Of these, 100 candidates will be selected through an online screening test, while 50 candidates who have already qualified the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) preliminary will be admitted directly without appearing for the screening test, subject to eligibility conditions.