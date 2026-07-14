Telangana announces free UPSC coaching with Rs 5,000 monthly stipend; how to apply?

A total of 150 candidates will be admitted. Of these, 100 candidates will be selected through an online screening test, while 50 candidates who have already qualified the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination will be admitted directly.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJul 14, 2026 04:40 PM IST
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The Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Department has invited applications for its free long-term coaching programme for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2027. The coaching will be conducted by the Telangana BC Employability Skill Development & Training Centre (TGBCESDTC) at the TG BC Study Circle, Saidabad, Hyderabad. Eligible graduates can apply online through the official website, tgbcstudycircle.cgg.gov.in, from July 17 to August 7, 2026.

The coaching programme will run between August 24, 2026, and May 2027. A total of 150 candidates will be admitted. Of these, 100 candidates will be selected through an online screening test, while 50 candidates who have already qualified the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) preliminary will be admitted directly without appearing for the screening test, subject to eligibility conditions.

Telangana UPSC coaching 2027: Important dates

Event Date
Notification issued July 15, 2026
Online application begins July 17, 2026
Last date to apply August 7, 2026
Hall ticket download August 13, 2026 onwards
Screening test August 16, 2026
Result declaration August 19, 2026
Certificate verification August 21, 2026 onwards
Classes begin August 24, 2026

Telangana UPSC coaching 2027: Monthly stipend

Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000, subject to attendance requirements. They will also be provided a one-time book grant of Rs 5,000, access to the study circle library, and coaching by experienced faculty members. The programme will include regular subject-wise tests, evaluation and feedback sessions to help candidates prepare for both the UPSC Preliminary and Main examinations.

Telangana UPSC coaching 2027: Who is eligible?

Applicants must hold a graduate degree from a recognised university and satisfy the eligibility conditions prescribed for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2027. The annual family income should not exceed Rs 1.5 lakh for rural applicants and Rs 2 lakh for urban applicants.

Candidates should not be employed, pursuing any other course or have previously availed a similar government-sponsored coaching programme.

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